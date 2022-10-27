BFH (Bread Financial Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) closed at 32.61 down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $32.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949135 shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when THERIAULT TIMOTHY J bought 2,500 shares for $39.56 per share. The transaction valued at 98,904 led to the insider holds 14,539 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $80.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BFH has traded an average of 748.59K shares per day and 830.18k over the past ten days. A total of 49.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.63M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BFH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.13 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $4.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $9.86 and low estimates of -$2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.38 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.56. EPS for the following year is $11.7, with 13 analysts recommending between $14.09 and $8.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $951M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $902.7M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $963.64M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $915.53M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.35B and the low estimate is $3.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.