CIFR (Cipher Mining Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.18, up 42.56% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3523 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2506062 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIFR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 35,718 led to the insider holds 270,266 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $9.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2927.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIFR traded 296.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 283.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.95M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 16.02, compared to 2.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.