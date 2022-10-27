Considering Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.21 in the prior trading day, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) closed at 0.20, down -5.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0112 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624012 shares were traded. ALRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2146 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1953.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 24, 2017, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On July 24, 2017, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.BofA/Merrill initiated its Buy rating on July 24, 2017, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALRN has reached a high of $0.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2120, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3546.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 404.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.63M. Insiders hold about 9.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 183.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 297.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.39.