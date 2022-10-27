Considering Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $3.82 in the prior trading day, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed at 4.13, up 8.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1579412 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6835.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 261.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.54M with a Short Ratio of 7.95, compared to 12.07M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HBM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.30.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.