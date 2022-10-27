Considering HUYA Inc. (HUYA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) closed at 1.97 in the last session, up 10.06% from day before closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1715827 shares were traded. HUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7701.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.90 from $27 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HUYA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUYA has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1163.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUYA traded on average about 992.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 242.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.52M. Shares short for HUYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 2.75M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $335.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $337.45M to a low estimate of $334.05M. As of the current estimate, HUYA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $441.94M, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.97M, a decrease of -30.50% less than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $326.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $323.26M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.