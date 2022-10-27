Considering MongoDB Inc. (MDB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $200.69 in the prior trading day, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at 191.05, down -4.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2343088 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $300.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 30, 2022, with a $300 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Porter Mark sold 909 shares for $198.84 per share. The transaction valued at 180,746 led to the insider holds 28,212 shares of the business.

Pech Cedric sold 288 shares of MDB for $57,266 on Oct 03. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 34,157 shares after completing the transaction at $198.84 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Ittycheria Dev, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 40,107 shares for $199.87 each. As a result, the insider received 8,016,176 and left with 194,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $590.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 241.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 316.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.19M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.87 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.