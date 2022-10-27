DNN (Denison Mines Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $1.23 in the prior trading day, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) closed at 1.30, up 5.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5144886 shares were traded. DNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2399.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2771.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 817.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 810.72M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46M with a Short Ratio of 6.26, compared to 44.68M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.48M, down -41.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.39M and the low estimate is $9.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.