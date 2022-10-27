EBS (Emergent BioSolutions Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed at 21.23 up 10.80% from its previous closing price of $19.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858531 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $77.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares for $31.52 per share. The transaction valued at 36,973 led to the insider holds 19,654 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,996 shares of EBS for $70,918 on May 24. The Director now owns 12,381 shares after completing the transaction at $35.53 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, LINDAHL RICHARD S, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $37.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,380 and bolstered with 39,919 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $52.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EBS has traded an average of 664.66K shares per day and 620.81k over the past ten days. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.79M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 3.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 10.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $270.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $356.5M to a low estimate of $184M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $397.5M, an estimated decrease of -31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.17M, a decrease of -8.50% over than the figure of -$31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, down -31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.