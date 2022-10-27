Enviva Inc. (EVA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) was 58.19 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $57.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563871 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $62.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 25,000 shares for $50.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,125 led to the insider holds 5,513,742 shares of the business.

UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 75,000 shares of EVA for $3,798,248 on Oct 14. The Director now owns 5,488,742 shares after completing the transaction at $50.64 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Alexander Ralph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,850 shares for $51.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,968 and bolstered with 5,464 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $91.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.50.

Shares Statistics:

EVA traded an average of 565.10K shares per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.02M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 7.76, compared to 2.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.11, EVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.03.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.