EXPI (eXp World Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 12.60, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $12.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143447 shares were traded. EXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares for $12.28 per share. The transaction valued at 736,710 led to the insider holds 27,464,043 shares of the business.

Sanford Glenn Darrel sold 83,659 shares of EXPI for $927,870 on Sep 22. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 42,034,338 shares after completing the transaction at $11.09 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Sanford Glenn Darrel, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 42,008 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 483,962 and left with 42,034,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $55.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXPI traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.61M. Insiders hold about 50.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.47M with a Short Ratio of 15.54, compared to 16.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.69% and a Short% of Float of 17.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, EXPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The current Payout Ratio is 41.20% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $999.89M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 29.00% less than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77B, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.07B and the low estimate is $5.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.