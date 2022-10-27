Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.28 in the prior trading day, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at 1.29, up 0.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8589487 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3674.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 368.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.72M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.94% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 7.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $880.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $880.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.62M, up 46.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $858.75M and the low estimate is $92.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -46.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.