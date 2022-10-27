How is Merus N.V.’s (NASDAQ: MRUS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) closed at 21.34 in the last session, down -9.81% from day before closing price of $23.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029845 shares were traded. MRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRUS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On February 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On February 10, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Needham initiated its Buy rating on February 10, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Shuman Harry sold 165 shares for $24.33 per share. The transaction valued at 4,014 led to the insider holds 1,760 shares of the business.

Lundberg Sven Ante bought 5,826 shares of MRUS for $133,558 on Aug 22. The President, CEO & PFO now owns 25,870 shares after completing the transaction at $22.92 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Lundberg Sven Ante, who serves as the President, CEO & PFO of the company, bought 704 shares for $22.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,187 and bolstered with 20,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRUS has reached a high of $33.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRUS traded on average about 248.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 230.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MRUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 11.86, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.04 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$3.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.77M to a low estimate of $7.9M. As of the current estimate, Merus N.V.’s year-ago sales were $12.38M, an estimated decrease of -15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.19M, a decrease of -14.80% over than the figure of -$15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.11M, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.15M and the low estimate is $28.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.