I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Genius Group Limited (GNS).

After finishing at $1.42 in the prior trading day, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) closed at 1.54, up 8.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1201 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1577557 shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $36.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2508.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 201.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 44.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.49M. Insiders hold about 51.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 10.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.