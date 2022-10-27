I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE).

After finishing at $4.17 in the prior trading day, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed at 4.22, up 1.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3775596 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4603.

The stock has traded on average 2.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 479.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 399.88M. Insiders hold about 15.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.15% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.1.