I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC).

After finishing at $9.99 in the prior trading day, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) closed at 10.10, up 1.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907306 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $25.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 11.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ORC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.75, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 17.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $29.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.45M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.68M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.95M, a decrease of -14.30% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.61M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.77M and the low estimate is $67.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.