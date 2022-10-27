In spite of Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.53, up 4.75% from its previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607336 shares were traded. NR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Young Donald Win bought 3,800 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 11,050 led to the insider holds 217,601 shares of the business.

Young Donald Win bought 40,400 shares of NR for $107,529 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 213,801 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, MINGE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,850 and bolstered with 152,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NR has reached a high of $4.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4605.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NR traded 494.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 424.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.64M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $768.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $768.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $768.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.78M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.9M and the low estimate is $817.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.