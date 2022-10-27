In spite of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RWLK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 0.94, up 5.37% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0532 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694360 shares were traded. RWLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8599.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RWLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.20 and its Current Ratio is at 22.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 03, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $2.50 previously.

On July 15, 2016, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on July 15, 2016, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Lind Global Fund II LP bought 21,844 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 18,349 led to the insider holds 4,600,051 shares of the business.

Lind Global Fund II LP bought 23,000 shares of RWLK for $18,860 on Oct 14. The 10% Owner now owns 4,589,129 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Lind Global Fund II LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 17,394 shares for $0.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,741 and bolstered with 4,577,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWLK has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9207, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0184.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RWLK traded 197.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 214.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.88M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RWLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 8.27, compared to 1.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.44M, an estimated increase of 60.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $60.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.97M, up 38.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.95M and the low estimate is $15.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.