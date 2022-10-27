In spite of Signet Jewelers Limited’s (NYSE:SIG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) closed at 65.14 up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $64.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792674 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Signet Jewelers Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Lovejoy Stephen E. sold 6,000 shares for $62.33 per share. The transaction valued at 373,983 led to the insider holds 82,732 shares of the business.

Lovejoy Stephen E. sold 10,000 shares of SIG for $573,676 on Jun 16. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 88,732 shares after completing the transaction at $57.37 per share. On May 19, another insider, Edelman Oded, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $56.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,124,128 and left with 65,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $111.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIG has traded an average of 808.65K shares per day and 746.96k over the past ten days. A total of 46.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.14M. Shares short for SIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.99, compared to 8.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.79% and a Short% of Float of 31.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIG is 0.80, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.34, while EPS last year was $3.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.35 and $11.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.48. EPS for the following year is $12.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.85 and $10.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.83B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.