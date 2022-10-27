In spite of Vicor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VICR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) closed at 47.89 down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $48.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 971316 shares were traded. VICR stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vicor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when EICHTEN ESTIA J sold 11,938 shares for $70.74 per share. The transaction valued at 844,515 led to the insider holds 228,329 shares of the business.

EICHTEN ESTIA J sold 5,000 shares of VICR for $325,000 on Jul 25. The Director now owns 230,329 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Nagel Richard J Jr, who serves as the Corp. VP-CAO of the company, sold 708 shares for $77.37 each. As a result, the insider received 54,778 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICR has reached a high of $164.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VICR has traded an average of 223.23K shares per day and 399.23k over the past ten days. A total of 43.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.31M. Insiders hold about 30.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VICR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VICR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $104.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.3M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Vicor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $84.91M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.07M, an increase of 20.80% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359.36M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.7M and the low estimate is $485M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.