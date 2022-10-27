In the case of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN), what’s next?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) closed the day trading at 20.74 up 10.79% from the previous closing price of $18.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1875956 shares were traded. NXGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Waters Mitchell sold 3,889 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 77,780 led to the insider holds 62,725 shares of the business.

Barbarosh Craig A. sold 3,500 shares of NXGN for $60,431 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 57,183 shares after completing the transaction at $17.27 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Barbarosh Craig A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $17.35 each. As a result, the insider received 60,718 and left with 60,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXGN has reached a high of $21.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXGN traded about 308.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXGN traded about 459.32k shares per day. A total of 67.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.51M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NXGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $635.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $626.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $628.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $596.35M, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679.57M and the low estimate is $654.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.