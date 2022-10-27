In What Direction Will Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s (NYSE:PBT) Stock Goes From Here?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) closed the day trading at 20.92 up 7.39% from the previous closing price of $19.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872548 shares were traded. PBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 12, 2008, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $17 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2092.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBT has reached a high of $23.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBT traded about 220.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBT traded about 248.35k shares per day. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 221.16k with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 197.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Dividends & Splits

PBT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.89, up from 0.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.24.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.