In What Direction Will Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) was 215.96 for the day, up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $214.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116585 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 233.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 21, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $237 from $252 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $250 to $240.

Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating for the stock on October 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $245 to $235.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Weikel Mark J sold 6,000 shares for $207.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,242,338 led to the insider holds 8,181 shares of the business.

JAMISON CYNTHIA T sold 7,150 shares of TSCO for $1,484,483 on May 18. The Director now owns 17,130 shares after completing the transaction at $207.62 per share. On May 12, another insider, JAMISON CYNTHIA T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,200 shares for $195.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,014,522 and left with 24,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $241.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.97.

Shares Statistics:

TSCO traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 2.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.67, TSCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.88 and $9.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.58. EPS for the following year is $10.42, with 30 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.8B and the low estimate is $14.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.