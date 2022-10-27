The price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) closed at 0.35 in the last session, up 10.59% from day before closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0334 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1332641 shares were traded. GROM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3160.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GROM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7508.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GROM traded on average about 412.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 213.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.73M. Insiders hold about 16.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GROM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.72, compared to 344.18k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2M and the low estimate is $8.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.