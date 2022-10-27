Invest in Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) closed at 3.22 in the last session, up 17.09% from day before closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077698 shares were traded. LOCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LOCL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On January 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Schwab Charles R. bought 3,000,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 7,500,000 led to the insider holds 11,157,694 shares of the business.

Nelson Mark Joseph sold 9,696 shares of LOCL for $26,744 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 188,161 shares after completing the transaction at $2.76 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, McKinney Mark Alan, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,276 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider received 54,948 and left with 1,531,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCL has reached a high of $12.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7941.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LOCL traded on average about 214.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 138.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.17M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 16.55, compared to 2.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638k, up 3,379.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.4M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 202.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.