Invest in NatWest Group plc (NWG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $5.59 in the prior trading day, NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) closed at 5.65, up 1.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1398922 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NWG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 32.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.45B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NWG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.06, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.