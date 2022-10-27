Invest in Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) closed at 26.93 in the last session, up 7.50% from day before closing price of $25.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4897127 shares were traded. SJR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SJR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shaw’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJR has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SJR traded on average about 293.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 793.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 499.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.47M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SJR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 27.97, compared to 4.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SJR is 0.92, which was 1.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.25. The current Payout Ratio is 96.30% for SJR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Shaw Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.35B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.