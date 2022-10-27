Investing in Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) closed at 15.63 up 5.97% from its previous closing price of $14.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532336 shares were traded. ARIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, CapitalOne Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $22.

On November 17, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when COLONNETTA JOSEPH bought 5,000 shares for $17.87 per share. The transaction valued at 89,358 led to the insider holds 12,693 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARIS has reached a high of $23.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARIS has traded an average of 399.29K shares per day and 294.71k over the past ten days. A total of 56.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $355M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $297.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $229.25M, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $441.68M and the low estimate is $359.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.