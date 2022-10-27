Investing in DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, DoorDash Inc.’s stock clocked out at 47.23, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $47.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3386696 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DASH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on May 24, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Brown Shona L sold 1,250 shares for $53.27 per share. The transaction valued at 66,588 led to the insider holds 86,028 shares of the business.

Payne Christopher D sold 94,000 shares of DASH for $5,443,937 on Sep 06. The President and COO now owns 370,890 shares after completing the transaction at $57.91 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Brown Shona L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $58.26 each. As a result, the insider received 72,825 and left with 87,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $257.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DASH traded 5.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 363.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 355.80M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 15.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$2.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $1.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, DoorDash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $7.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.