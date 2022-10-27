Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580984 shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9801.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MREO’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 05, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On April 05, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mereo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0417, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0773.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MREO traded 795.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 387.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.99M. Shares short for MREO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.67, compared to 3.56M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.