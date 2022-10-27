Investing in Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) closed at 35.75 up 3.80% from its previous closing price of $34.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4305527 shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teck Resources Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $51.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $45.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TECK has traded an average of 4.22M shares per day and 3.32M over the past ten days. A total of 536.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 509.37M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 7.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TECK is 0.38, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $6.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.01. EPS for the following year is $5.27, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.29 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.13B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of the current estimate, Teck Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.35B, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.96B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.6B, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15B and the low estimate is $11.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.