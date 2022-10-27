Is The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed at 2.73 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442433 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2.50 from $8 previously.

On September 27, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On June 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8052.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEV traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 943.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.27M. Insiders hold about 56.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.85, compared to 8.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 12.04%.