Is this a Prime Time To acquire ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) stock

After finishing at $4.96 in the prior trading day, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) closed at 5.05, up 1.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3434994 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $10.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.30M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 12.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.17% and a Short% of Float of 14.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.99, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.60.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.68M, up 77.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.69M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.