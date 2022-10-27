It’s a good day to be an Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 22.25, up 1.97% from its previous closing price of $21.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518010 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KDNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On January 06, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

On December 10, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on December 10, 2020, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Frohlich Tom sold 7,360 shares for $19.69 per share. The transaction valued at 144,933 led to the insider holds 143,907 shares of the business.

King Andrew James sold 3,557 shares of KDNY for $70,044 on Oct 06. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 12,492 shares after completing the transaction at $19.69 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Thomas Dolca, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $21.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 212,194 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $23.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KDNY traded 547.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 464.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.38M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 2.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.11 and -$3.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.62M, down -92.80% from the average estimate.