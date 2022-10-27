It’s a good day to be an Codexis Inc. (CDXS) shareholder

In the latest session, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) closed at 5.80 up 3.39% from its previous closing price of $5.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608738 shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Codexis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,716 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 214,100 led to the insider holds 982,892 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 39,787 shares of CDXS for $240,134 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 982,892 shares after completing the transaction at $6.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, NICOLS JOHN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,000 shares for $8.78 each. As a result, the insider received 342,580 and left with 1,022,679 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $42.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDXS has traded an average of 801.12K shares per day and 870.63k over the past ten days. A total of 65.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.77M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 5.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.75M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.8M and the low estimate is $77.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.