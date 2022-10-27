It’s a good day to be an Nevro Corp. (NVRO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Nevro Corp.’s stock clocked out at 38.64, down -6.03% from its previous closing price of $41.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1717808 shares were traded. NVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On May 05, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Rashid Kashif bought 2,250 shares for $44.50 per share. The transaction valued at 100,126 led to the insider holds 53,526 shares of the business.

Rashid Kashif bought 1,500 shares of NVRO for $96,067 on Mar 11. The General Counsel now owns 51,276 shares after completing the transaction at $64.04 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, GROSSMAN D KEITH, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 3,200 shares for $63.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,488 and bolstered with 169,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVRO has reached a high of $120.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVRO traded 572.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 721.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.56M. Shares short for NVRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $422.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386.9M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.94M and the low estimate is $455.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.