It’s an appealing income play to consider DaVita Inc. (DVA)

After finishing at $95.44 in the prior trading day, DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) closed at 99.31, up 4.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769971 shares were traded. DVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Underperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $110 to $90.

On September 10, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $145.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on September 10, 2021, with a $145 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when STAFFIERI MICHAEL DAVID bought 20,000 shares for $77.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,554,000 led to the insider holds 61,190 shares of the business.

DESOER BARBARA J sold 2,320 shares of DVA for $226,010 on Jun 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $97.42 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Price Paula A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 700 shares for $113.64 each. As a result, the insider received 79,551 and left with 491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DaVita’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVA has reached a high of $124.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 688.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 554.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 4.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.17 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $2.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.87. EPS for the following year is $10.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $10.61 and $8.97.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, DaVita Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.97B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.62B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.53B and the low estimate is $12.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.