It’s an appealing income play to consider Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

After finishing at $21.12 in the prior trading day, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at 22.00, up 4.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602420 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $13.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on June 06, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Patel Sanjiv sold 14,000 shares for $20.58 per share. The transaction valued at 288,120 led to the insider holds 254,554 shares of the business.

Patel Sanjiv sold 14,000 shares of RLAY for $296,520 on Oct 12. The President and CEO now owns 254,554 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Patel Sanjiv, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $21.36 each. As a result, the insider received 299,040 and left with 254,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1287.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $37.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.86M. Shares short for RLAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.02M with a Short Ratio of 10.41, compared to 18.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 30.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.86, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$4.01.