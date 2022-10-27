It’s an appealing income play to consider Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

After finishing at $16.82 in the prior trading day, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) closed at 18.85, up 12.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127835 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 21, 2019, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $19.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on November 21, 2019, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Smith Dustin T sold 30,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 540,060 led to the insider holds 74,004 shares of the business.

Yeagy Brent L sold 11,703 shares of WNC for $208,817 on Oct 26. The President & CEO now owns 435,121 shares after completing the transaction at $17.84 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Yeagy Brent L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 4,269 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider received 72,573 and left with 446,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $21.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 341.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 431.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.80M. Shares short for WNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 10.66, compared to 3.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 77.30% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.