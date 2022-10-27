It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock

The closing price of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) was 1.18 for the day, up 2.61% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2603324 shares were traded. AMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2001 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.

H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 92,730 led to the insider holds 149,000 shares of the business.

Zakrzewski Joseph S bought 2,000 shares of AMRN for $6,310 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 196,547 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Zakrzewski Joseph S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,689 and bolstered with 194,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRN has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1256.

Shares Statistics:

AMRN traded an average of 3.13M shares per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 398.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 22.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $385M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.19M, down -39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.5M and the low estimate is $229.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.