It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) stock

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed the day trading at 16.35 up 2.00% from the previous closing price of $16.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2359085 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARRY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $28 from $20 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares for $18.39 per share. The transaction valued at 24,409 led to the insider holds 99,902 shares of the business.

Schmid Gerrard bought 7,000 shares of ARRY for $151,650 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 41,269 shares after completing the transaction at $21.66 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Patel Nipul M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,560 shares for $21.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,092 and bolstered with 108,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $27.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARRY traded about 4.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARRY traded about 3.15M shares per day. A total of 150.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.13M. Shares short for ARRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 15.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.20% and a Short% of Float of 14.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $336.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $365.6M to a low estimate of $260.08M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.8M, an estimated increase of 66.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.21M, an increase of 78.00% over than the figure of $66.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $327.54M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $853.32M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.