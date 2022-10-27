It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) stock

The closing price of Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) was 2.40 for the day, down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730766 shares were traded. GRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Jones Erin sold 1,000 shares for $13.01 per share. The transaction valued at 13,010 led to the insider holds 45,900 shares of the business.

Jones Erin sold 1,000 shares of GRTS for $11,140 on Nov 01. The insider now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTS has reached a high of $14.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4841.

Shares Statistics:

GRTS traded an average of 809.75K shares per day over the past three months and 430.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.84M. Insiders hold about 2.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.61, compared to 3.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Gritstone bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.84M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21M, an increase of 22.80% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.21M, down -65.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.