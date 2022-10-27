KGC (Kinross Gold Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock clocked out at 3.72, up 3.05% from its previous closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18428605 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6497.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 186.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4759.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KGC traded 17.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.29B. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 50.78M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, KGC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $954.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $883M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $970.85M, a decrease of -18.80% less than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.23M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.