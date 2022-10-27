LAZ (Lazard Ltd): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) closed at 36.20 in the last session, up 4.93% from day before closing price of $34.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1754106 shares were traded. LAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LAZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $30 from $40 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $30.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Stern Alexander F. sold 70,000 shares for $35.29 per share. The transaction valued at 2,470,300 led to the insider holds 209,258 shares of the business.

Hoffman Scott D sold 25,000 shares of LAZ for $1,155,000 on Nov 23. The CAO and General Counsel now owns 68,096 shares after completing the transaction at $46.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lazard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZ has reached a high of $53.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LAZ traded on average about 688.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 909.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.76, compared to 3.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LAZ is 2.00, which was 1.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.61.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.82. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $655.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $686.76M to a low estimate of $602.05M. As of the current estimate, Lazard Ltd’s year-ago sales were $714.52M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $780.42M, a decrease of -19.40% less than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $833.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $680.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.14B, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.