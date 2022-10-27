Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) closed the day trading at 3.76 up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $3.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797752 shares were traded. NKTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NKTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Curet Myriam sold 4,198 shares for $3.16 per share. The transaction valued at 13,266 led to the insider holds 31,777 shares of the business.

Ajer Jeffrey Robert sold 4,198 shares of NKTR for $13,266 on Sep 23. The Director now owns 38,512 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, CHESS ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,100 shares for $3.19 each. As a result, the insider received 16,269 and left with 228,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $17.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5566.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NKTR traded about 1.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NKTR traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 186.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.30M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.46, compared to 17.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.65% and a Short% of Float of 19.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.28.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $22.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.25M to a low estimate of $20.9M. As of the current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $28.33M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.71M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of -$20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.91M, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108M and the low estimate is $67.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.