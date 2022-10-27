Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) closed the day trading at 1.10 down -8.33% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2149935 shares were traded. NVVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Poilasne Gregory sold 5,000 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 6,976 led to the insider holds 1,106,763 shares of the business.

Poilasne Gregory sold 4,598 shares of NVVE for $12,627 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,111,763 shares after completing the transaction at $2.75 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Poilasne Gregory, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $3.41 each. As a result, the insider received 17,045 and left with 1,084,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVVE has reached a high of $17.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3434.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVVE traded about 234.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVVE traded about 197.78k shares per day. A total of 19.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.46M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.19M, up 552.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $58.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.