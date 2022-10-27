PI (Impinj Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $88.07 in the prior trading day, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) closed at 89.23, up 1.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522876 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 26, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

On November 30, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2020, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Baker Cary sold 366 shares for $79.23 per share. The transaction valued at 28,997 led to the insider holds 35,141 shares of the business.

DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 1,218 shares of PI for $96,486 on Oct 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 304,307 shares after completing the transaction at $79.22 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, DOSSETT JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 488 shares for $79.22 each. As a result, the insider received 38,658 and left with 44,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $99.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 343.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 280.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.49M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.48, compared to 2.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $63.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.6M to a low estimate of $59.32M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.13M, an estimated increase of 43.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.92M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $43.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $246.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $228.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.28M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315.16M and the low estimate is $286M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.