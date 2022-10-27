QDEL (QuidelOrtho Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) closed at 86.51 in the last session, up 4.86% from day before closing price of $82.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797852 shares were traded. QDEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QDEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $86.UBS initiated its Sell rating on July 20, 2022, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when POLAN MARY LAKE PH D sold 1,525 shares for $113.59 per share. The transaction valued at 173,227 led to the insider holds 18,162 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QuidelOrtho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has reached a high of $180.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QDEL traded on average about 718.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 666.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.30M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QDEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 2.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has QuidelOrtho Corporation analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $28.90, with high estimates of $34.29 and low estimates of $19.90.

