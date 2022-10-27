SUI (Sun Communities Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $129.47 in the prior trading day, Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) closed at 132.43, up 2.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547638 shares were traded. SUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SUI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $185.

On April 20, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $220.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on April 20, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Thelen Bruce sold 6,892 shares for $165.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,139,937 led to the insider holds 25,120 shares of the business.

LEWIS CLUNET R sold 4,400 shares of SUI for $674,926 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 26,400 shares after completing the transaction at $153.39 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, McLaren John Bandini, who serves as the Pres & COO of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $180.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,073,128 and left with 148,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUI has reached a high of $211.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 767.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.56M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SUI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 3.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SUI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.20, compared to 3.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. The current Payout Ratio is 92.50% for SUI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $859.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $955.41M to a low estimate of $791.43M. As of the current estimate, Sun Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $684.29M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $618.3M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $663M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $559.05M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.28B and the low estimate is $2.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.