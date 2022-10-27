The name BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) closed at 23.85 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $24.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766546 shares were traded. BRBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BellRing Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when STEIN ELLIOT JR bought 2,000 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 47,340 led to the insider holds 19,551 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BellRing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRBR has reached a high of $29.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRBR has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 702.72k over the past ten days. A total of 136.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.36M. Insiders hold about 14.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 4.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.