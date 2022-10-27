There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) can be one of them

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) closed the day trading at 2.92 up 3.55% from the previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4379346 shares were traded. FSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSM, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortuna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $5.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2042.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSM traded about 4.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSM traded about 4.29M shares per day. A total of 291.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.66M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.36% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 10.02M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $718.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.85M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $778.47M and the low estimate is $701M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.